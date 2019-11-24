GREENSBORO Margaret Hart Albright, 91, died Friday, November 22, 2019. Her service arrangements are incomplete at this time and an obituary will forthcoming in 2 weeks. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Funeral Home is assisting the family
GREENSBORO Margaret Hart Albright, 91, died Friday, November 22, 2019. Her service arrangements are incomplete at this time and an obituary will forthcoming in 2 weeks. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Funeral Home is assisting the family
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.