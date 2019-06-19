PLEASANT GARDEN Luola Carolyn Bowman Albright, 82, of Pleasant Garden, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Clapp's Assisted Living. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 6103 Appomattox Road, Climax, NC with Rev. Michael Swofford officiating; burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 until 7 p.m. at Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty. She was the daughter of late Pete Daniel and Mary Mildred Whitt Bowman and was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Raymond Albright, and her brother, Douglas Cornell Bowman. Surviving is her sister-in-law, Elaine Bowman; niece, Teresa Blake (Tim); and nephew, Daryl Bowman (Janet). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, MMRF, P.O. Box 56, Climax, NC 27233 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve Luola's family.
