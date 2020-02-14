MARCH 25, 1939 - FEBRUARY 12, 2020 STOKESDALE James Lee Albert, 80, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Gideon Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Mr. Albert was born on March 25, 1939 in Rockingham County to the late Samuel Edmond Albert and Irma Mae Moricle Albert. He was a member of Gideon Grove United Methodist Church and a lifelong tobacco farmer. James Lee was president of the North State Farmers Tobacco Warehouse for twelve years and a partner with Joyce Tobacco Warehouse in Stoneville for twenty years. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish. His strong work ethic was a model for his beloved family and others to live by. James Lee could always tell a good story and would never forget your name. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Samuel Edmond Albert, Jr., and grandson, Phillip Wayne Prestley. Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-four years, Jeanette Coleman Albert; sons, James Lee Albert, Jr. and Christopher Alan Albert; grandson, Zachary James Albert and sister, Irma Albert Cardwell. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday at Colonial Funeral Home and all other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon Grove United Methodist Church, P.O. Box, 444, Stokesdale, NC 27357. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
