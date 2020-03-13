BURLINGTON Guadalupe Alanis Mejia, 90, died Thursday, March 5, 2020. A viewing and gathering of family and friends will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the family's residence, 505 Cameron Rd., Graham. Interment will be in Mexico. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Guadalupe Alanis Mejia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries