GREENSBORO Margaret Alala, 84, died Thursday, February 13, 2020. A funeral will be at 2 PM, Saturday, February 29 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Margaret Alala, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 29
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 29, 2020
2:00PM
Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Margaret's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Load entries