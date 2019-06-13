GREENSBORO Carol Miller Alala, 75, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 10, 2019. A memorial service, celebrating her life, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church in Greensboro with Rev. Tony VanCura officiating. A reception will follow at the church immediately following the memorial service. She will be laid to rest at Westminster Gardens Cemetery. Carol was born on September 28, 1943, in Greensboro, NC to the late Alfred and Vera Miller and was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church. She loved the Lord, her family, friends, and fellow church members. Carol was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. She enjoyed traveling, especially taking trips to the beach and the mountains, but most especially the time she spent with her grandchildren was the highlight of her life. Carol was in the nursing field for 45 years and took great pleasure in caring for others until her own health would not allow her to. Those left to cherish her memory include her adoring husband, John Alala, (her "Bubba"), her sons, Mike Alala and his wife, Jeanne and Matt Alala and his wife Cindy; and her beloved grandchildren, Maitland and Meredith Alala. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 3600 Lawndale Dr., Greensboro, NC 27408. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

