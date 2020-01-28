MAY 26, 1965 - JANUARY 26, 2020 Mark Spencer Agee, 54, passed away Sunday afternoon, January 26, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, 6 to 8 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home and other times at the home of Gary and Kristi Agee on W. Harris Place in Eden. Mark was born May 26, 1965 in Leaksville, NC, now Eden. He was a Morehead High School graduate, class of 1983 and received an associate's degree from Rockingham Community College. Mark enjoyed riding motorcycles, kayaking, fishing, golfing, and fast cars. He loved animals and he had many friends whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his daughter, Karsen Agee Damian (Jose) of Eden; son, Kyle Agee of Eden; mother, Sandra Spencer Agee of Eden; brother, Gary Agee (Kristi) of Eden; and sister, Lisa Agee of Eden. He was preceded in death by his father, Mason "Junior" Agee. Memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham County Humane Society, 205 Boone Rd., Eden, NC 27288. Online condolences maybe offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
