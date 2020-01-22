APRIL 12, 1932 - JANUARY 20, 2020 Jesus truly called an angel home when JoAnne Johnson Adkins passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Wesley Long Community Hospital. JoAnne entered this world on April 12, 1932 in Greensboro to the late Arthur "Lee" and Thelma O'Connor. She is predeceased by her parents; brother Norris O'Connor; husbands Otis Richard Johnson and Charles Adkins. She is survived by her children Sheila Baynes (Larry), Tina Lauer, Richard Johnson (Rhonda), Michael Johnson (Marlyn) and Maria Fulk (Paul); sister Sherleen Baggs (Marion); 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She will also be missed by her loving and faithful companion "Mr. Finley." JoAnne was greatly loved by all who knew her and loved to make people laugh. Her family can confirm that she never met a stranger and always saw someone she knew everywhere she went. She always wanted to look her best even when she was home by herself. Flowers were her passion for more than the 65 years that she was a florist. She absolutely loved it when friends brought her flowers as it was an expression of love and beauty that she enjoyed so much. She greatly loved her family and going to the beach for special trips and she would spend hours telling her grandchildren about historical events. There will be a funeral service at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at a visitation at 11:30, Thursday, at the funeral home. JoAnne's wish was for those attending her service to bring their favorite flower to share their beauty. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel is serving the Adkins family.
Adkins, JoAnne O'Connor Johnson
To plant a tree in memory of JoAnne Adkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.