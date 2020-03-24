SILER CITY Archie Adcock, 84, died Monday, March 23, 2020. A private graveside service will be held. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Service information

Mar 24
Visitation at Funeral Home
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
12:00PM-5:00PM
Smith & Buckner Funeral Home
230 North Second Avenue
Siler City, NC 27344
