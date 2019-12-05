OAK ISLAND Sue Adams, 87, died Sunday, December 1, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 1 p.m. at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Burial will be at Guilford Memorial Park.
