SEVEN LAKES Sue Bobbitt Sumerford Adams, 88, died Thursday, November 7, 2019. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 9 at West End United Methodist Church, 4015 NC-73, West End. Burial was at Pinebluff Cemetery. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
