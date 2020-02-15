SEPTEMBER 13, 1941 - FEBRUARY 12, 2020 Billy Eugene Adams, age 78, resident of Greensboro (formerly of Wayne County- Best Station community), passed away on February 12, 2020 at his Greensboro home. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Greensboro, North Carolina. Visitation 5:30 p.m.; services beginning at 6 p.m. Hargett Funeral Home, Greensboro in charge of services.

