REIDSVILLE Betty Jo Hill Adams, 79, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted 10 a.m., Saturday, July 4 in Lively Stones Baptist Church Cemetery, Pelham. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Jul 4
Graveside Service
Saturday, July 4, 2020
10:00AM
Lively Stones Baptist Church Cemetery
2347 Chandler Mill Rd.
Pelham, NC 27311
