FEBRUARY 8, 1938 - SEPTEMBER 21, 2019 Annie Louise Apple Adams, 87, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, September 21, 2019 as her family was faithfully by her side. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Services Chapel with Rev. Richard Nunn and Rev. Bud Parrish officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. A native of Pitt County, Louise was the daughter of the late Julia Mae Harris and Charlie Parker Apple. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Archie J. Adams, Sr.; brother, Charles Apple and his wife, Rebecca Apple; great-granddaughter, Pazlie Loftis; and her brother-in-law, Rev. Lloyd Smith. Louise was retired in 1994 from Southern Bell following forty-one years of service. She knew every area code in the world. After her retirement, she became the "Avon Lady," selling Avon for twenty-five years. With Avon, she won the highest honors for sales with 111 awards in her display cabinet and many still unboxed. Louise loved animals and for fifteen years she raised and bred dachshunds and Chihuahuas. Survivors include her daughters, Lois Steed and Howard, Joyce Brady and Ron, Becky Joyce, and Cindy Lockamy; sons, George Adams and Tina, David Adams and Cathy, and Archie J. Adams, Jr.; twelve grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Juanita Smith, and Donna Welchel and Wayne; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family will visit with friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Lambeth-Troxler 300 W. Wendover
