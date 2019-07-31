Bright Abonuhi, 56 passed away, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Beacon Place. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 3, at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, Greensboro, 1900 Vanstory Street, with Pastors Mark Smith and Donna S. Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 West Gate City Boulevard. Bright was born March 15, 1963, in Ghana, son of the late Moses and Grace Abonuhi. He and his family are members of Hinshaw United Methodist Church. Mr. Abonuhi is survived by his wife of 30 years, Juliana Abonuhi; daughter, Afua Abonuhi; son, Nsor Abonuhi; brother, Godfred Abonuhi, and sisters, Dora and Mavis Abonuhi, as well as many loving extended family and friends. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 30 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bright's memory to The American Diabetes Association, 1300 Baxter Street, Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28204. Online condolences may be shared through www.advantagegreensboro.com. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services Greensboro
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.