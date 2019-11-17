LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora scored 17 points and No. 4 Louisville cruised past N.C. Central 87-58 on Sunday.
Nwora needed only 21 minutes to do his damage as coach Chris Mack had a chance to play 11 players in the blowout.
Steven Enoch made 7-of-9 shots to add 15 points. Dwayne Sutton scored 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting, and Darius Perry was perfect on four shots for 10 points and seven assists.
Louisville never trailed in the contest and used a 19-4 run over the last 5:41 of the first half to pull away. Enoch and Sutton both scored 10 in the half as Louisville led 43-19 at halftime. The Eagles (1-3) shot just 28.6% in the first half, missing 10 of the final 12 shots in the half as Louisville pulled away. N.C. Central never got closer than 17 points in the second half.
Randy Miller Jr. led NCCU with 15 points.
GUILFORD 67, N.C. WESLEYAN 50: Liam Ward scored 19 points in 6-of-13 shooting, including two 3-pointers, to lead help Guilford roll past N.C. Wesleyan.
Ward also grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists for the Quakers, who improved to 3-1 for the season. Kyler Gregory backed Ward with 16 points and Tyler Dearman came off the bench to score 10.
Women
UNCG 86, MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE 48: UNCG’s women’s basketball led wire-to-wire in its return to Fleming Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon after a two-game road swing, rolling to a victory over Maryland Eastern Shore.
Alexus Willey matched her career-high with 18 points, which was previously set on Dec. 5, 2016, for the Spartans (2-2).
GUILFORD COLLEGE 59, MARY BALDWIN UNIVERSITY 52: Freshman Carisma Lynn scored 13 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as Guilford defeated Mary Baldwin University in Ragan-Brown Field House.
Calyn Davis also had 13 points for the Quakers (2-0) and Miracle Walters chipped in with 10. Monell Dunlap contributed 11 rebounds, while Walters and Brianna Allen each had nine.
