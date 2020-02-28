Girls
Northwest Guilford 71
North Mecklenburg 47
What: NCHSAA Class 4-A West girls third-round playoff game
Site: Roger Nelson Gymnasium, Greensboro
Why Northwest Guilford won: Northwest held North Mecklenburg without a field goal until the final 2.2 seconds of the first quarter and handled ball pressure much better than they did Thursday night against Huntersville Hopewell. “We know moving forward the teams we’ll see will be better and better at pressuring,” coach Haley Hackett said. “There’s no way around. You either put up or shut up. It was a different kind of mentality than we had on Thursday.”The hosts also kept a North Meck team that rebounds extremely well off the offensive glass for most of the game. “We knew that going to be a big difference-maker,” Hackett said.
The big difference: Northwest set the tone in each half, never letting North Mecklenburg establish a foothold. The hosts led 15-3 before North Meck hit a shot with 2.2 seconds left in the first quarter and got its posts (Megan Harkey and Jadyn Murray) involved early in the second half. The duo combined for 21 points. “We knew we had to come out for the second half just like it was 0-0,” Hackett said. “They had to come out and play as hard if not harder.”
Three things we learned
1. The Northwest Guilford Vikings will go as far as senior guards Thalia Carter and Reagan Kargo take them. Having two ballhandlers and scorers who played on a state championship team means never having to panic. Kargo led Northwest with 26 points and Carter added 12. “I can’t even put into words what it means to have that kind of leadership on our team,” Hackett said. “They bring such a calm to the rest of the team knowing that they’re going to do what they do well. They’re consistent. They play hard. They’re leaders on and off the court. Games like this is where they really shine.”
2. If Northwest can get this kind of production from its post players, it will be a handful for top-seeded Mallard Creek. Harkey was involved early before getting into foul trouble, but the 6-foot-6 senior was a particularly big factor in the third quarter with eight points. When Harkey was on the bench, Murray controlled the boards and scored inside off put-backs and post-ups.
3. North Mecklenburg’s Jessica Timmons is a big-time scorer. Even with much of Northwest’s defense geared toward stopping her, the 5-9 junior wing scored 23 points.
What they said
“All year long we’ve been working on playing a complete ballgame, and that was the most beautiful example of it that we’ve had thus far. ... We have to do the little things really well to be successful.” — Haley Hackett, Northwest Guilford coach
Next up: Northwest Guilford: Tuesday, at No. 1 seed Charlotte Mallard Creek (26-2). “They have tremendous combo guards who can do just about anything they need,” Hackett said. “They have an inside presence. ... We’re going to see a lot of the same stuff — ball pressure, a press — and they’ll be in our mouth for 32 minutes.”
Girls
N. Meck 5 14 16 12 — 47 NW Guilford 15 12 25 19 — 71
No. 12 seed North Mecklenburg (17-12) — Jessica Timmons 23, Neveah Farmer 7, Nye’mah Smith 5, Dearia Page 3, Alonna Dunlap 3, Zoe Henderson 2, Alisha Harris 2, Gianna Jones 2.
No. 4 seed Northwest Guilford (25-3) — Reagan Kargo 26, Thalia Carter 12, Jadyn Murray 12, Megan Harkey 9, Aniston Greene 7, Madison Young 5.
Boys
Northwest Guilford 57
Ardrey Kell 46
What: NCHSAA Class 4-A West boys third-round playoff game
Site: Roger Nelson Gymnasium, Greensboro
Why the Vikings won: Northwest Guilford made plenty of big plays (more about those later), but defense won the game. After giving up 21 points in the first quarter, coach Lee Reavis’ Vikings held Ardrey Kell to 25 points and limited a very good Knights team to two field goals in the fourth quarter. Senior guard Luke Stankavage, who came in averaging more than 20 points per game, was held to 11. “Defensively, the second, third and fourth quarters we did a good job of locking in and finding (him) and making sure he didn’t hurt us as much as he’s capable of doing,” Reavis said.
The big plays: With Northwest trailing 35-33 late in the third quarter, Dean Reiber made a block that triggered a windmill dunk by Christain Hampton at the other end, although the backboard survived this time. Brandon Thomas then had a dunk of his own, was fouled and hit a free throw to cut Ardrey Kell’s advantage to 37-36 with 44.8 seconds left in the quarter. Thomas finished the surge with another steal and a jam that put the Vikings in front 38-37 with 3.5 to play in the period. “That just got the momentum flowing, and everything felt like it was going our way,” Reiber said. “That all started on the defensive end,” Reavis added. After Ardrey Kell tied the score at 41 a minute into the fourth quarter, senior forward Josh Humphrey hit three 3-pointers in a span of less than four minutes as Northwest went up 51-44 and took control of the game.
Three things we learned
1. Northwest averted disaster after Dean Reiber got into early foul trouble. The 6-foot-8 senior picked up two quick fouls and spent much of the first half on the bench, then picked up his fourth early in the fourth quarter. But when he was on the floor, Reiber made some big plays and finished with six blocks.
2. Josh Humphrey’s last home game as a Viking was his best. The 6-foot-3 forward had 19 points — including the three key 3s in the fourth quarter — and 10 rebounds. “My teammates just believed in me and they gave me the rock, ” Humphrey said. “... This is awesome! I’m glad we went out with a win. This was one of the best moments of my life, feeling the energy of the gym.”
3. The Northwest student section sent the Vikings out in style. The mob scene on the floor after the final buzzer of their final home game of the season was one the Vikings will never forget. “That’s the best feeling in basketball,” Hampton said. “With the fans and that atmosphere, it’s a blessing to be out here and be able to show our talents in that environment.”
What they said
“It’s seven seniors. We’ve talked about how it doesn’t have to be one particular person – doesn’t have to be Chris, doesn’t have to be Dean, doesn’t have to be Robbie (Boulton). Anybody can step up. It’s everybody buying in.” — Lee Reavis, Northwest Guilford coach
Next up: Northwest Guilford: Tuesday, at No. 2 seed Charlotte Olympic (21-6). That’s the same Charlotte Olympic team that beat Page 57-16 on Thursday night. It’s also the same Trojans team that lost two of three games against Ardrey Kell.
Boys
Ardrey Kell 21 10 6 9 — 46 NW Guilford 12 12 14 19 — 57
No. 6 seed Charlotte Ardrey Kell (22-7) — Luke Stankavage 11, Evan Smith 11, Peyton Gerald 10, Isaiah Blue 6, Anthony Testa 3, Brandon Nelson 3, Sam Snyder 2.
No. 3 seed Northwest Guilford (24-4) — Josh Humphrey 19, Christain Hampton 13, Brandon Thomas 12, Dean Reiber 5, Robbie Boulton 3, Connor Ballou 3, Shaq Marsh 2.
