Northwest Guilford captured two Metro 4-A Conference tournament titles on Saturday, both on its home court.
The Vikings girls hung on 60-48 against Ragsdale, and the boys handled Page 74-60.
Shaena Riddles hit three 3-pointers in the opening minutes and finished with 17 points on the afternoon for the Vikings. Point guard Thalia Carter added 15 points.
Northwest Guilford coach Haley Hackett saw her team take a 13-4 first-quarter lead and 27-19 halftime lead.
Ragsdale won the last time the teams met, and that was also on Northwest Guilford’s home court. This time, the Vikings put together a lot of defensive stops early.
“I think we played with a lot more energy and intensity than we did in the previous meeting with Ragsdale,” said Hackett. “We came in with a chip on our shoulder.
“We obviously didn’t like how the last meeting went. We had something to prove, and we knew we had to battle for 32 minutes.”
Northwest Guilford had an impressive 44-25 lead before some of Ragsdale’s talented guards got going. Ragsdale stormed back to cut the lead to under 10, but the Vikings were able to drain the clock and hit the necessary free throws down the stretch to win the game.
On the boys’ side, Page made some noise in the tournament, but didn’t have an answer for the Northwest Guilford combination of Dean Rieber and Christian Hampton. Rieber poured in 34 points, and Christian Hampton scored 25.
The game opened with an alley-oop to Hampton who threw the dunk down with authority.
Northwest Guilford, under coach Lee Reavis, is an impressive 22-4 on the year heading into the state playoffs.
“The second quarter was the big difference in the game,” said Reavis. “We’ve got to get better in every facet of the game. Chris Hampton did a very good job tonight rebounding the ball. We’ve got to be a little better with the ball. We turned the ball over a little more than we would like to.”
But Page really had a hard time stopping the penetration of Hampton and Vikings’ point guard Robbie Boulton. That created a lot of extra space for Rieber to dominate both inside and outside.
Reavis said he looks forward to future matchups with Page coach Evan Fancourt in seasons to come.
On the girls’ side, both Ragsdale and Northwest Guilford were hoping to bring home a state championship.
Nyah Stallings had a team-high 16 points for Ragsdale, and defending Stallings, Mariah Frazier, and Diamond Monroe will be a tough task for any team.
Ragsdale 4 15 6 23 — 48
NW Guilford 13 14 17 16 — 60
Ragsdale: Nyah Stallings 16, Mariah Frazier 12, Aijah Palmore 8, Diamond Monroe 7, Alyssa Bradford 5
Northwest Guilford: Shaena Riddles 17, Thalia Carter 15, Reagan Kargo 11, Aniston Greene 5, Madison Young 4, Jayden Murray 4, Megan Harkey 4
Page 18 6 22 14 — 60
NW Guilford 17 18 25 14 — 74
Page: Jonathan Campbell 16, Josh Scovens 12, Zion Connor 8, Jaden Ellis 6, Tyren Farrow 6, Jason Sellers 3, Mack Pearsall 3, Justin Davis 2, Mike Maxwell 2, Whit Edwards 2
Northwest Guilford: Dean Rieber 34, Christian Hampton 25, Robbie Boulton 5, Brandon Thomas 4, Drew Watkins 4, Connor Ballou 3, Josh Humphrey 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.