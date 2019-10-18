no upending no. 1 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 3 Grimsley's Myles Gowens (left) tries to intercept a pass off the fingers of Northwest Guilford's Cam Carter at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record Northwest Guilford's Ethan Smith (left) knocks the ball away from Grimsley's Christian Tutuh at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record Grimsley’s Lawson Albright is toppled by Northwest Guilford’s Bristol Carter (left) and Ethan Smith at Northwest Guilford in Greensboro on Friday. Top-ranked Grimsley won 68-35. Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. MOST POPULAR 2 charged after SUV runs into group of people early Saturday in Greensboro, killing 1 and injuring 5 DWI among new charges in vehicle assault that killed 1 and hospitalized 5 in Greensboro 2 women may face death penalty after SUV driven into group at Greensboro Exxon, killing 1 and injuring 5 others Urgent-care facility for mental health — the first in the state — breaks ground in Greensboro Alorica hiring 500 on Wednesday promotion Enter to win tickets to the Taste of the Gate City Cooking event! promotion Explore NC Travel Guide Check out the all new North Carolina Travel Guide. promotion 1808 Greensboro's Magazine Contests & Events promotion Enter to win tickets to the Taste of the Gate City Cooking event!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.