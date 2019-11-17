Kaepernick's Workout Football

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Riverdale, Ga. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

 Todd Kirkland

Anyone who observed Kyle Allen throw four interceptions for the Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday — while being sacked four times — would be within their rights to ask why shouldn’t Carolina pursue Colin Kaepernick. Story, B4.

