No. 8 Florida State 86
Virginia Tech 62
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nausia Woolfolk scored 21 points and Nicki Ekhomu added 16 as No. 8 Florida State won its first 13 games for the first time in school history with an 86-62 victory over Virginia Tech on Sunday.
River Baldwin added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Seminoles (13-0, 2-0 ACC), who have won 11 games by double digits.
Summerfield native and Northwest Guilford alum Elizabeth Kitley and Dara Mabrey each scored 14 points for Virginia Tech (10-2, 0-1). Greensboro’s Cayla King, also a Northwest Guilford alum, finished with three points.
Florida State used a 17-2 run late in the second period to pull away and take a 42-30 halftime lead.
Ekhomu had eight assists, including the 300th of her career.
The Seminoles shot 35 of 73 (47.9 %) from the floor. Virginia Tech made 25 of 69 (36.2 %) from the floor. The Seminoles have typically struggled from 3-point range but made 8-of-27 shots from beyond the arc to pull away.
The Hokies had just six bench points and couldn’t keep pace with Florida State’s depth.
