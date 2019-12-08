TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Stung by an inconsistent performance from 3-point range this season, No. 17 Florida State focused for a week on getting better from beyond the arc.

And it showed.

Devin Vassell had 14 points and nine rebounds as the Seminoles made 15 3s in routing Clemson 72-53 Sunday. The Seminoles had hit only 11 three-pointers in their last three games combined.

“Once they get momentum and start making a few 3s it becomes extremely difficult,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said.

Florida State (8-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) did just that in the second half.

