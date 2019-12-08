TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Stung by an inconsistent performance from 3-point range this season, No. 17 Florida State focused for a week on getting better from beyond the arc.
And it showed.
Devin Vassell had 14 points and nine rebounds as the Seminoles made 15 3s in routing Clemson 72-53 Sunday. The Seminoles had hit only 11 three-pointers in their last three games combined.
“Once they get momentum and start making a few 3s it becomes extremely difficult,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said.
Florida State (8-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) did just that in the second half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.