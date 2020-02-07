No. 8 Florida State 99
Miami 81
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State picked up win No. 20 on Sunday, finishing a season sweep of Miami. But the Seminoles also picked up some needed rest for a short turnaround against No. 7 Duke.
M.J. Walker and Patrick Williams scored 14 points apiece as No. 8 Florida State beat Miami 99-81 to win its fifth straight against the rivals.
Devin Vassell had 13 points and Wyatt Wilkes scored 11, knocking down three 3-pointers for the Seminoles (20-3, 10-2 ACC). Florida State connected on 13 of 26 3-point attempts.
Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton made an effort to rest two starting guards, Trent Forrest and Vassell, with the top-10 showdown at Duke coming up Monday. Still, both were effective: Forrest had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists in just under 24 minutes, while Vassell shot 5 of 9 from the floor and had five rebounds on 24 minutes.
“That’s one of the things that if I could change anything in college basketball, I wouldn’t want to play three games a week and I would not ever want to play a game with a one-day turnaround,” Hamilton said. “That’s taxing on these young men, and we have three of them (Saturday-Monday games). One was North Carolina, Duke and the other was Louisville. By coincidence. Sometimes that’s part of the luck of the draw. ... I do think it’s tough on our guys.”
Florida State’s reserves more than picked up the slack. Williams, Wilkes, Dominik Olejniczak (eight points) and RayQuan Evans (eight points, four rebounds) led a Seminoles bench that outscored Miami’s reserves 54-11.
“It’s big,” Vassell said. “Our bodies are going through it when you have a few back-to-backs. People are hurting. It’s huge for people to come in and step up.”
Isaiah Wong had a career-high 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting for Miami (11-12, 3-10). Sam Waardenburg added 15 points, Harlond Beverly had 14 and Dejan Vasiljevic scored 12 on 5-of-13 shooting.
