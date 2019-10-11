No. 2 Clemson 45
Florida State 14
CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, two to Justyn Ross, and No. 2 Clemson answered any lingering questions from its close call at North Carolina, winning its 21st straight game by pounding Florida State 45-14 on Saturday.
The Tigers and coach Dabo Swinney faced two weeks of questions about why the defending national champions needed a last-minute stop on a 2-point conversion to escape the Tar Heels with a 21-20 win. Everything from Lawrence’s health to Travis Etienne’s fumble-itis came under scrutiny as many wondered: What’s wrong with the Tigers? Apparently, nothing.
Clemson (4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) started 6-0 for a fifth straight year and beat the Seminoles (3-3, 2-2) for the fifth straight year, also a program best.
Lawrence completed 17 of 25 passes for 170 yards, including 10- and 8-yard TD throws to Ross. Lawrence also ran for a touchdown.
Etienne ran for 127 yards and caught one of Lawrence’s scoring throws.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney pulled out everything he could to make this one a runaway. He had Etienne throw a 23-yard pass to Ross on the opening drive, then went for it on fourth-and-goal from the Florida State 3 for Clemson’s first touchdown, an inside pass from 3 yards out.
Swinney showed off this year’s short-yardage Jumbo package on another fourth-and-short near the FSU goal line with starting defensive linemen Tyler Davis, Xavier Thomas and Nyles Pinckney in formation. But Thomas came up just shy of the touchdown.
Moments later when Clemson got the ball back on Chad Smith’s interception with 40 seconds before the half and up 28-0, Lawrence threw twice into the end zone before B.T. Potter missed a 24-yard field goal try.
Quarterbacks James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook both threw first-half interceptions and the Seminoles managed only 63 yards in the first half. Things didn’t get better after halftime as Blackman threw another pick that went for Derion Kendrick’s 38-yard return score.
Clemson’s Travis Etienne (left) runs out of the tackle attempt by Florida State’s Akeem Dent during the first half of Saturday’s ACC game in Clemson, S.C. Etienne rushed for 127 yards.
