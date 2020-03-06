No. 7 Florida State 80
Boston College 62
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points, and No. 7 Florida State won its first ACC regular-season title in school history with an 80-62 victory over Boston College on Saturday.
Dominik Olejniczak added a season-high 14 points as the Seminoles (26-5, 16-4) had a banner ready to celebrate their accomplishment, which was secured with Virginia’s victory over No. 10 Louisville.
FSU will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s ACC Tournament and looks to claim its first championship since 2012.
Koprivica matched his season high in points as both of FSU’s 7-footers scored in double figures for the first time in ACC play.
Patrick Williams had 10 points and six rebounds. Derryck Thornton scored 13 points for Boston College (13-18, 7-13).
