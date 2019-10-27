World Series Astros Nationals Baseball

Sunday night’s Game 5 of the World Series ended after the News & Record went to press.

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Fernando Rodney reacts as he leaves the game during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

His bullpen lurks over every decision Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez makes in these playoffs, a poison pill he is forced to swallow now or later. It’s making standard bullpen strategy difficult and difficult choices impossible. Story, B2.

