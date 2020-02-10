DURHAM — Two days, after an emotional and grueling overtime road win over rival North Carolina, one where its captain played 42 minutes, No. 7 Duke found itself in another tight game.
This time it was against No. 8 Florida State at home.
Fortunately for the Blue Devils, the result was the same, as Duke won its sixth consecutive game 70-65. With the win, Duke (21-3, 11-2 ACC) now has sole possession of second place in the ACC standings.
Florida State (20-4, 10-3) is in third place.
Sophomore guard Tre Jones, who scored 28 points in the win against UNC, finished tied for a team-high 13 points on Monday. He was not nearly as heroic, though, he didn’t need to be. A few of Duke’s role players also stepped up.
Junior guard Jordan Goldwire finished with career-high 13 points. And freshman forward Matthew Hurt, who was scoreless in seven minutes against UNC, came up with a clutch rebound and four free throws in the final 15 seconds to ice the game. He finished with 12 points.
Graduate senior Trent Forest led the Seminoles with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight steals.
While Duke led by as many as 11 points in the first half, the second half was much tighter, as both teams went back and forth. Part of the reason was because of Duke’s turnovers.
The Blue Devils committed 21 turnovers on Monday, one short of a season high.
Hurt was big for Duke early.
His step back 3-pointer gave the Blue Devils an early 19-11 lead with 11:47 left in the first half.
An Alex O’Connell jumpshot, extended the lead to 10 points one minute later.
But Florida State battled back. The Seminoles played well defensively, contesting shots in the paint, and started to attack the basket on offense, which got them easier shots.
They finally cut the lead to 33-32 after Forest made a short jumpshot with 3.6 seconds left before halftime.
Duke began the second half with two turnovers on its first two possessions. Florida State briefly took a one-point lead.
From there, the game remained close. Goldwire’s 3-pointer with 15:13 left gave Duke a four-point lead.
But Florida State managed to tie it at 46 with a little more than 13 minutes left. The Seminoles took a 52-50 lead after Malik Osburne’s layup with 8:31 left.
Freshman forward Vernon Carey gave Duke a 58-57 lead with seven minutes remaining, after scoring a layup while being fouled.
While the game was tight, the Blue Devils led the rest of the way.
AND ONE: Florida State entered the game shooting 36.5 percent from behind the 3-point line.
But the Blue Devils did a good job of contesting shots. The Seminoles missed 11 of their first 12 3-pointers.
PERSONAL FOUL: The Blue Devils were often careless with the ball.
They had 15 turnovers in the first 23 minutes of the game, which limited Duke’s possessions and gave Florida State more opportunities to score.
ICYMI: Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer was back on the bench for the second consecutive game. Scheyer was on the bench for the UNC game as well.
He missed two games while recovering from the emergency appendectomy surgery he had on Feb. 1 in Syracuse.
