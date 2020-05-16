A mural of a gloved hand making the "peace" or "victory" sign decorates the brick wall of SouthEnd Brewing Co. downtown on Lewis Street.
Local street-art advocate Phillip Marsh arranged for Virginia artist Nils Westergard to paint it.
They drew inspiration for the sign of the times from Abigail Harris, a physician assistant for Cone Health, and others on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.
"I am hesitant to do walls based on current events, since those events obviously change and the hope is that walls do not," Westergard said. "But this image felt like it was simple enough to hold meaning beyond COVID."
The design took root when a friend in Belgium asked Westergard for a design for a series of postcards, to be sold to benefit hospitals there. Westergard created a small painting of a gloved hand for the project.
Marsh then invited Westergard to create a piece here. Westergard had painted other murals at Windsor Recreation Center and AWOL Fitness near The Depot train station.
The hand will extend figuratively beyond the wall.
Westergard has donated 10 hand-sprayed prints to be sold at auction here. Marsh has partnered with ArtsGreensboro on the auction to benefit the local arts community, which has lost income from canceled gigs and projects during the pandemic.
"As creatives, we heed the call of our community in times of good and bad," Marsh said. "We were able to convey a message of love for our professional calling and love for our community."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.