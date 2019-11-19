“Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick announced today that he is joining the Democratic presidential race and sure, why not? I mean, at this point the Democratic primary is an option under Uber Pool.”
— Seth Meyers
“And can I just say, Democrats, what the (expletive) are you doing? You don’t have to keep replenishing the stock when the candidates drop out. This is an election, not sustainable fishing.”
— Trevor Noah
“Because no one trusts this White House, everyone is wildly speculating about what actually happened. Did Trump have a heart problem or a stroke? And if he did have a stroke, how would you even be able to tell? No, because the symptoms of a stroke are slurred speech, confusion and erratic behavior. For Trump, that’s a Tuesday!”
— Trevor Noah
“In fact, if Trump ever starts speaking normally, that’s when Melania should call 911. It’d be like, ‘Hello, ambulance? Something is wrong with my husband — he just finished a crossword puzzle. Please send help!’ ”
— Trevor Noah
“But Trump said he’s feeling great. Today he was like, ‘I’m the picture of health. I do 10 steps a day, I drink eight glasses of Diet Coke, and I try to get a good seven to eight hours of tweeting.’ ”
— Jimmy Fallon
“Even NBC News tweeted that the testimonies ‘lacked the pizazz necessary to capture public attention.’ ... And since when is pizazz the benchmark of trustworthiness? I don’t want a pilot who says, ‘Attention, passengers, we’ll be touching down in Denver in just a moment. But first: barrel roll, barrel roll, shimmy, shimmy, water landing.’ ”
— Stephen Colbert
“And even though millions of people have been talking about these hearings, over on Fox News their analysis of this impeachment is ‘meh.’ You know what’s funny is how when it was Hillary’s scandal, Fox News was like, ‘Now as we well know, Benghazi isn’t just home to Libya’s signature dish, bazin, it’s also a hotbed of support for Ansar al-Sharia, especially around Tahrir Square. This is a big thing in Libya.’ When it’s a Donald Trump
scandal, all of a sudden they’re like,
‘What’s a Ukraine? Ukraine? Do you crane? Do I crane? Frasier Crane? The bird crane?’ ”
— Trevor Noah
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.