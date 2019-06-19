“You’d be forgiven for thinking Donald Trump actually doesn’t do that much as president, but you’d be wrong. He’s actually got a very important job ... Trump is in charge of picking new paint colors for Air Force One. Trump’s staff just gave him a menu with a bunch of airplanes on it to keep him busy while they run the government.”
— Seth Meyers
“Trump has turned around and said that he would accept foreign help to win the 2020 election. Like apparently, foreign dirt is the only import he won’t put tariffs on.”
— Trevor Noah
The exchange of blows from Trump and former vice-president Joe Biden: “It was like high school, which for these two guys involved learning to read off slate tablets between harvests.”
— Stephen Colbert
“But please, if you could cure cancer, could you maybe just do that now? President or no president, people might vote for a candidate who promises to cure cancer, but they would definitely vote for the guy who’s already done it.”
— Stephen Colbert
“So the polls look bad for Trump, but I don’t know. Can I trust them? I’ve been hurt before. My psyche is still processing the feelings from election night 2016 and my liver’s still processing the bourbon.”
— Stephen Colbert
“Trump basically treats polls the way some people treat their bathroom scales. When you’re happy with the number, ‘This is science! That’s what I weigh!’ But if the number isn’t what you want it to be, it’s, ‘This (expletive) is going back to Bed Bath & Beyond!’ ”
— Trevor Noah
“The Trump campaign acknowledged that the polls are real, but calls them ‘incomplete and misleading,’ saying they represent a ‘worst-case scenario’ for voter turnout. It’s true. Voters turning out is their worst-case scenario.”
— Stephen Colbert
“Either the president just whipped out a takeout menu and just pretended it was a secret agreement with Mexico, which it could be, or the president is just walking around with secret documents in his pocket. He could get hacked by a gust of wind. Or even worse, a pigeon.”
— Trevor Noah
“If you’re O.J. Simpson, there are some phrases you should never use. ‘I got a little getting even to do?’ No. ‘Have you seen my gloves?’ No. And the worst one: ‘Pass me the knife.’ No, O.J., you cut your steak with a fork, my friend.”
— Trevor Noah
“He’s only been on Twitter for like four days, he’s already got almost 700,000 followers. The last time O.J. had this many people following him he was on the 405 headed to the Mexican border.”
— Jimmy Kimmel