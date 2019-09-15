WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Joaquin Niemann became the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour, shooting a 6-under 64 on Sunday for a six-stroke victory in A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.
The 20-year-old Niemann entered the final round of the season opener with a two-stroke lead and Niemann held off challenges from Tom Hoge and Richy Werenski.
Niemann birdied the final three holes to finish at 21-under 259 at Old White TPC.
Hoge shot 65 and finished second at 15 under. Werenski faded to a 69 and finished in a four-way tie for third at 14 under.
SOLHEIM CUP: Suzann Pettersen hit the final putt of the Solheim Cup, and as it turned out, the final putt of her career.
Pettersen holed a 7-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at Gleneagles as Europe won the last three matches to capture the Solheim Cup on Sunday, 14 1/2-13 1/2, in the most tension-filled finish in Solheim Cup history.
When it was over, the 38-year-old from Norway announced her retirement from professional golf.
“Yeah, this is it. I’m completely done,” she said. “It doesn’t get any better.”
The Americans were going for a third straight victory and led 13 1/2-11 1/2 with three matches on the course at Gleneagles, two of them tied. Anna Nordqvist closed out Morgan Pressel in 15 holes. Bronte Law took the lead with a clutch birdie on the 16th and then won her match over Ally McDonald on the next hole. Moments later, it came down to Pettersen’s match against Marina Alex.
