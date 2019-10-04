TODAY’S GAMES

1 p.m.: Jacksonville at Carolina (WFMY)

1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New Orleans (WGHP)

4:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Dallas (WGHP)

8:20 p.m.: Indianapolis at Kansas City (WXII)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments