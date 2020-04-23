NFL Draft
First-round picks
1. Bengals, Joe Burrow QB, LSU
2. Redskins, Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
3. Lions, Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
4. Giants, Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
5. Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
6. Chargers, Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
7. Panthers, Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
8. Cardinals, Isaiah Simmons, OLB Clemson
9. Jaguars, C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
10. Browns, Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
11. Jets, Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
The NFL Draft ended after the News & Record went to press. Visit greensboro.com for full coverage from Thursday’s first round.
