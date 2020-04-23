NFL Draft

First-round picks

1. Bengals, Joe Burrow QB, LSU

2. Redskins, Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Lions, Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. Giants, Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

5. Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Chargers, Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Panthers, Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Cardinals, Isaiah Simmons, OLB Clemson

9. Jaguars, C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

10. Browns, Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

11. Jets, Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

The NFL Draft ended after the News & Record went to press. Visit greensboro.com for full coverage from Thursday’s first round.

