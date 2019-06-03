Panthers Football

Carolina Panthers NFL football quarterback Cam Newton runs to practice Monday, June 3, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

 Jason E. Miczek

While Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton did not throw a football in Monday morning’s media-available OTA workout, head coach Ron Rivera did confirm after practice that Newton is indeed throwing overhand again. Story, B2.

