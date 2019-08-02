Panthers Camp Football

Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton (1) smiles at fans during practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

 Chuck Burton

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, coming off his second shoulder surgery since 2017, looks healthy. He feels healthy. And he sounds like he’s not yet quite sure how much he can trust that feeling. Story, B5.

