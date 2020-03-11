GREENSBORO — The city has lost its first major sports tourism event because of the growing coronavirus outbreak.
Y-USA canceled its annual YMCA Short-Course Nationals swim meet late Tuesday, which had been scheduled for March 30 through April 3 at the Greensboro Aquatics Center.
The Y’s short-course event is open to boys and girls ages 12 to 18. The single-biggest national youth swim meet in the country, each year it draws more than 1,400 swimmers on 200-plus teams from at least 30 states.
Fort Lauderdale, Fla., estimated the local economic impact of the meet at $6.5 million back in 2012, when it lost the meet to Greensboro.
Y-USA made the decision “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a news release posted on its website, “in order to reduce the risk to all athletes, coaches and families. We did not make this decision in haste.”
Greensboro has hosted all eight short-course national meets since landing its first in 2012, and the GAC is under contract to host the YMCA’s marquee meet through 2023.
The city’s state-of-the-art natatorium also hosted the Y’s long-course nationals in 2017, and that meet is scheduled to return July 27 through Aug. 1 this year, and again in 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.