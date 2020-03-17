GREENSBORO — A 15 year old and a 16 year old were arrested and charged in connection to a robbery Monday night, police said.
A 20-year-old man was robbed and shot on the street in the 3000 block of Sydney Oak Drive about 9 p.m., police said in a news release.
The specifics of the charges are not being released to the public because the two suspects are younger than 18, according to Ron Glenn, public information officer for the Greensboro Police Department.
Officials said the man was transported by Guilford County EMS to a hospital and is now in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips are anonymous.
