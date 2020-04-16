RUFFIN- Two masked men broke into a home here on Tuesday afternoon, struck a teen-age girl with a Mason jar before tying her up, then stole electronics and guns, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department.
By Wednesday, though, sheriff's detectives had arrested two suspects after thwarting them from invading a second home in Guilford County. Suspects Shiheem Dashan Williamson, 24, of 122 Wendy Lane in Ruffin, and Maurice Alexander Williamson, 49, of 521 Price Street Apt. 3C in Reidsville, gave chase but were eventually caught following a woodland man hunt and home search in Browns Summit.
The Ruffin victim, who is a minor, was alone at her home at 2764 Guerrant Springs Road at 12:30 p.m. when the men forced their way in, authorities reported in a press release.
The young woman, who told authorities she was able to untie herself and call 911 after the men left her house, added that the suspects wore gloves. She is recovering from her injuries and cannot be named because of privacy laws that protect the identities of juveniles.
After receiving leads about the suspects’ identities, undercover sheriff's detectives began surveillance of the men on Wednesday morning, officials reported in the release. At press time, it was not known whether the men are related.
They observed Shiheem Williamson leave his home and pick up Maurice Williamson in a vehicle that matched descriptions given by neighbors of the car driven by the intruders at the Guerrant Springs Road home.
The investigators' covert operation continued into Guilford County Wednesday where Rockingham detectives notified the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office of the operation.
Using unmarked cars, Rockingham investigators watched the suspects stop at 7675 Caber Road in Browns Summit, just inside the Guilford County line, and attempt to break into another home.
When detectives tried to stop the suspects, Maurice Williamson hid inside the home’s attic, where he was later discovered. Shiheem Williamson ran into the surrounding woods, but was found a short time later after a man hunt.
Guilford County authorities charged the duo in connection with the Browns Summit break-in and Rockingham detectives transported the men to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Magistrate where they were each charged with one count each of: second degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting injury, felony breaking and entering, and felony larceny after breaking and entering.
Shiheem Williamson is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility in Wentworth on a $500,000 secured bond, while Maurice Williamson is being held there on a $250,000 bond.
Authorities, through search warrants, looked through the mens’ respective residences and found numerous items that had been reported stolen from various home invasions, including the Ruffin incident.
The men will likely face additional charges, according to the release. And the investigation is ongoing.
