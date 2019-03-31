Please log in. Or click Sign Up to buy a digital subscription or add digital to your existing newspaper subscription.
Virginia's Mamadi Diakite, center, reacts with teammates Kyle Guy and Jack Salt (33) after hitting a shot to send the game into overtime in the men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional final game against Purdue, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti celebrates after scoring against Gonzaga during the second half of the West Regional final in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Get caught up on the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight with the updated bracket, a recap of Saturday's results, a video highlight, Sunday's game schedule, can't-miss game and a collection of Saturday's best photos.
The updated bracket
Here's the latest bracket after Saturday's games. All times Eastern.
In the battle between premium offense and defense, balance prevailed.
Texas Tech made its usual array of stops and mixed in just enough offense Saturday against Gonzaga to secure its first trip to the Final Four.
The third-seeded Red Raiders built a seven-point lead in the final minute and held on for a victory over the top-seeded Bulldogs in the NCAA Tournament West Regional final at Honda Center.
There were more than a few uneasy moments on the way to Texas Tech’s most significant victory in school history, however.
Gonzaga twice pulled within two points before Bulldogs guard Josh Perkins was called for a technical foul while touching the ball while in possession of a Texas Tech player trying to inbound the ball.
The Red Raiders’ Davide Moretti made both resulting free throws and Texas Tech was allowed to inbound the ball again. Jarrett Culver was fouled and made two more free throws to put the game out of reach.
Texas Tech (30-6) advanced to a national semifinal, where it will play the winner of the East Regional final between top-seeded Duke and second-seeded Michigan State.
No. 1 Virginia 80, No. 3 Purdue 75, OT (South Region)
Virginia is heading to the Final Four for the first time since 1984.
Kyle Guy had 25 points and 10 rebounds as the top-seeded Cavaliers withstood a brilliant performance from Purdue's Carsen Edwards and beat the third-seeded Boilermakers in overtime.
Virginia forced the overtime on a buzzer beater from Mamadi Diakite.
With Purdue trailing by 1 in overtime, Edwards missed a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining and Virginia got the rebound. Virginia's Kyle Guy made two free throws with 5 seconds remaining to put the Cavaliers up by three. The Boilermakers turned the ball over when they tried to bring the ball upcourt, and the Cavaliers made two more free throws to advance.
Virginia (33-3) will play the winner of Sunday's Kentucky-Auburn game in the Final Four on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Highlight of the day
Watch the final 5 minutes and overtime of Saturday's nailbaiter between Virginia and Purdue:
Sunday's Elite Eight schedule
No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 2 Kentucky
2:20 p.m. ET (1:20 CT) | Kansas City | Midwest | CBS
KenPom projection: Kentucky, 58 percent.
The matchup: In the previous meetings between the teams, Kentucky survived with an 82-80 victory at Auburn and the Wildcats dominated in an 80-53 win at Rupp Arena on Feb 23. The Tigers haven’t lost since, having won 11 straight games behind a high-powered offense that destroys opponents from 3-point range. Auburn has been successful from beyond the arc against Kentucky this season, hitting 21 of 57 attempts (36.8 percent), but the Wildcats have dominated in the paint, hitting 39 of 64 2-point attempts (60.9 percent) thanks to big games from P.J. Washington, who averaged 18.5 points in the two meetings. Tyler Herro was also solid in the previous meetings, who hit 6 of 12 3-point attempts while averaging 18.5 points as the Wildcats hit 17 of 39 3-point attempts. Given their familiarity, the formula for either team won’t change and this will be a battle of execution. Whichever team sticks to its gameplan best will advance to the Final Four.
No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 1 Duke
5:05 p.m. ET (4:05 CT) | Washington, D.C. | East | CBS
KenPom projection: Michigan State, 52 percent.
The matchup: The players change, the venues and the stakes change, but Duke’s dominance of Michigan State doesn’t, as Mike Krzyzewski’s teams have gone 12-1 against Tom Izzo’s Spartans. MSU has a chance to get that second victory due largely to its defense, and particularly, how it keeps opponents from scoring around the basket, ranking second nationally in 2-point field goal defense at 41.5 percent. On the flip side, MSU’s offense — while strong — is turnover prone and could give Duke an opportunity to find some easy baskets by forcing turnovers and getting out in transition. The battle between Tre Jones and Cassius Winston will be one of the best head-to-head matchups of the season, and if the Spartans are to win, they’ll need to throw multiple defenders at Zion Williamson in the lane.
-- (Greensboro) News & Record
The best photos from Saturday's action
A collection of the best images from Saturday's Elite Eight games: