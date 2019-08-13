Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 576 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA ALAMANCE DAVIDSON GUILFORD PERSON RANDOLPH THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCHDALE, ASHEBORO, BURLINGTON, GRAHAM, GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, LEXINGTON, MEBANE, ROXBORO, AND THOMASVILLE.