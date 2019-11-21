Surry County student’s joke about Trump was not a "credible threat," sheriff's office says
The Surry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the United States Secret Service, determined a North Surry High School student’s joke about President Donald Trump was not a credible threat made against his life.
The Secret Service contacted the sheriff’s office on Nov. 13, informing the office about an “inappropriate comment” made during an improvisational performance at North Surry, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators interviewed multiple students and school staff members to determine the student’s joke was not a credible threat, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said it had not received any complaints about the incident until being contacted by the Secret Service. A concerned Surry County resident contacted the Secret Service, requesting the incident be investigated, according to the sheriff’s office.
However, on Nov. 14, Sheriff’s Office Capt. Scott Hudson told the Journal the agency received multiple complaints, including one from a concerned parent, shortly after the student made the comment.
Surry County Schools and the sheriff’s office have declined to share what the student actually said. The comment was made the morning of Nov. 13 during a sketch about jobs in the White House in front of about 45 students in the school’s media center, according to a statement from Surry County Schools.
Trump won 74 percent of the vote in Surry County in 2016 and remains popular among residents.
The Secret Service does not comment on specific investigations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.