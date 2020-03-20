GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools leaders have scrambled to put the most effective technology in place to allow students to learn at home while they're waiting out the coronavirus crisis.
But no matter how fancy the digital methods get, they're nothing without the time-tested relationships among teachers, students and parents, officials say.
So if there's one message school officials tried to communicate Friday in a briefing on the new world of distance learning during the COVID-19 outbreak it's that the bonds formed in the classroom should continue while students are at home.
Parents should continue to email and call their children's teachers because teachers can often provide "the best individualized and quick answers that parents are needing," said Whitney Oakley, the chief academic officer for Guilford County Schools. "We have other things available through our district website, but we want to really hold onto that relationship. Teachers miss the kids, the kids miss the teachers. We want to make sure that that’s a seamless communication that continues while we’re learning from home."
But barriers and glitches are inevitable as thousands of students and their teachers begin to work together online on March 23, officials said at a news conference Friday.
It will begin Monday when parents and teachers download and log into the Canvas educational app to kick off the new phase of their students' school year.
The school system has a step-by-step guide on its website with links for parents to use when downloading the app onto their iPhones or Android phones. You can also find links to digital learning and other news on the gcsnc.com website as well.
After they create an account, parents will be able to guide their students to pages that contain lessons, guidelines and messages directly from their teachers. Teachers will have discussion links for group chats and the program also offers an email link for students and parents to contact teachers directly without having to use a separate email account, said Rashad Slade, the executive director of student assignment for the school system.
But there are potential roadblocks:
• Not all students have electronic devices like tablets or phones they can use to log onto the programs.
• Some students don't have good access to the internet in rural areas.
• Schools can't give grades on class work because of the variety of accommodations normally made in the classroom when students who have special needs are at school.
"If we take grades ... we need to be able to make sure that we’re meeting all the legal requirements to meet students needs," Oakley said. "That’s why at this point we are turning in assignments, we are giving feedback, but we’re not taking formal grades or attendance."
Oakley said the schools system will announce next week a group of "community partners" working to help provide enough electronic devices like tablets to students who don't have them or can't check them out from their individual schools.
The school day will not have the normal rhythm, Oakley said, but teachers will be working hard to create a new normal.
"A full day of online live teaching will not be expected next week as teachers have families of their own that will be in the home while teachers are teaching," she said. "However, we do expect students to participate. Teachers will work their normal number of hours and GCS staff will assist students and parents in a ... responsive manner during this new time of learning."
Jennifer Haithcock, a fourth-grade teacher at Southwest Elementary School, said at the news conference that teachers are up to the challenge even if they are also juggling family responsibilities while trying to provide a good learning experience for their classes.
She stressed, however, that the relationship between students and teachers will help everybody weather this separation.
"This week, I've participated in training, and I feel pretty ready to teach my students next week," Haithcock said. "And I miss them terribly, seeing their faces. And although it’s not getting to see them in the actual classroom, we are definitely ready to try this new way of learning."
