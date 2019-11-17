FAYETTEVILLE — Seeing her neighbors come together after Hurricane Florence devastated their neighborhood in 2018 inspired retired Army Master Sgt. Avis Rankins to help others in need of shelter.
Service was instilled and impressed upon Rankins from an early age.
Rankins, who calls North Carolina home, said her father was a medic stationed at Fort Bragg until his retirement in 1972.
“I always knew I was going to be a soldier from when I was little,” Rankins said. “And I can remember him actually coming home in his uniform, and back then I think it was actually the fatigues or the brown uniform, but he would come home all pressed and cleaned and everything, and I was just fascinated. And so I think at that age, I knew I was going to be just like him.”
And like her father, Rankins was interested in medicine.
She remembers that when her grandmother had cancer she was curious about the tubes and their function.
“So I think that’s where my fascination grew from,” she said.
Rankins enlisted in the Army as a nurse in 1987. Her first duty station was Fort Knox, Kentucky.
She retired while at Fort Bragg in 2016 after spending 20 years there. During that time she served with the 44th Medical Brigade and Womack Army Medical Center and deployed to Bosnia in 2001 and Iraq in 2006.
While at Womack, Rankins met then Lt. Col. Tracy Coffin.
Coffin, who retired after 25 years in the Army, was hired last year as project manager for Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity.
And when homes flooded in Rankins’ Spring Lake neighborhood in 2018, she reached out to Coffin.
“Our neighborhood turned into a giant river just flowing through that bottom half of it,” Rankins said.
Rankins had volunteered with Habitat for Humanity through a soldier support group at Womack Army Medical Center in 2009.
“I knew that Tracy at the time (was with) Habitat for Humanity so I kind of reached out to her and said, ‘Hey I got a bunch of homes in Spring Lake and we need your help, come help us.’ Little did I know,” Rankins said.
Rankins rallied her neighbors — who all happen to be military service connected — from seven homes and emphasized one point.
“I said, ‘This is what we’re going to do. This is how we’re going to do it, and we’re all coming home together,’” she said.
Tom Poston, an Air Force veteran, remembered helping Rankins’ community.
Poston was a site coordinator for hurricane relief for Baptists on Mission and teamed up with Habitat for Humanity.
“And it didn’t matter if I was working on Avis’ house or if I was working on Jennifer Baker’s house, Avis was right in there with us,” Poston said.
