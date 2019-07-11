A 14-year-old boy has been charged after police say he stole a delivery car with a baby inside.

The child's mother was making a DoorDash delivery in Southern Pines, North Carolina on Friday night when her delivery car was stolen with her 1-year-old child inside, McClatchy reported last week.

The car was later found and the child was unharmed, the Southern Pines Police Department said

Police arrested the 14-year-old Wednesday and charged him with first-degree kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle, according to the police department.

