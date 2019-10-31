Allyson Nicole Oxendine

Oxendine

 Astrid G. Martin-Hull

Updated at 11:57 a.m.

According to WRAL in Raleigh, Allyson Nicole Oxendine has been located and is safe. The Amber Alert has been canceled.

An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 3-year-old girl who was last seen at a residence in Scotland County.

Allyson Nicole Oxendine is about 3 feet tall and weighs 32 pounds. She was last seen Oct. 30 in the area of 10041 Hunt Road in Laurel Hill.

She was last seen wearing pink sweat pants, a maroon shirt, and Croc slip on shoes. She is in possession of two white dogs.

There is no abductor information.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call Scotland County Sheriffs Office immediately at 910-276-3385 or call 911 or *HP.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments