CONCORD — Concord Police are continuing to search for the killer involved in a shooting at the Concord Mills mall parking lot Saturday night that left one teen dead and two others injured.
A 13-year-old girl died at the scene and two boys had injuries that were not life-threatening injuries, Concord police said. The incident happened at the Dave and Buster’s parking lot.
The boys were taken to Atrium Health’s main hospital in Charlotte, police said.
Police said they received a call about a fight, and then shots were fired at the mall about 8:40 p.m. One possibility police are investigating is whether shots were fired from a car in the parking lot during a fight, police said.
“There was a lot of chaos, people were running everywhere. It could’ve been us,” one person at the mall told Observer news partner WBTV.
Concord police are reviewing the surveillance footage from the area of the shooting, city spokeswoman Allyson Sigmon said Sunday morning.
There have been no arrests yet. Because the victim was under 16 years old, her name will only be released if the family agrees to it, Sigmon said.
Authorities have not provided additional information as of late Sunday morning.
The homicide was the second one of the evening for Concord Police. Earlier, police were called to an incident at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Polk Avenue. According to WBTV, police responded to an assault call and found someone had been shot.
This was the second shooting at the popular outlet mall near Charlotte this year.
In March, a man was shot and wounded at the AMC Concord Mills 24 movie theater, the Observer reported at the time. That wound was not life-threatening, the Observer reported.
The shooting was the result of an argument over seating in the theater, police said.
The mall, which is about 15 miles from uptown Charlotte, is owned by Simon Property Group. Simon also owns two other area malls, SouthPark mall and Charlotte Premium Outlets in Steele Creek.
