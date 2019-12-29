CONCORD — Police in a suburban North Carolina city said on Sunday they're still trying to identify and arrest who is responsible for the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl outside of a mall.
Concord Police identified the victim as Avenanna Propst of Concord, who authorities say died at the scene Saturday night. Two other male juveniles suffered injuries that were not life-threatening injuries, according to a police news release.
Officers were responding to a call about a fight outside a Dave and Buster's at Concord Mills mall when reports of gunfire followed, police said.
Concord is a suburb of Charlotte. Police had secured the mall's perimeter late Saturday and directed parents where to pick up children nearby.
