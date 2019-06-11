GRAHAM — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen girl who was last seen Thursday night around 9 p.m.
Stefani Cassandra Salas Marquina, 16, was reported missing at 7 a.m. on Friday from her residence on Dixon Swimming Pool Road in Burlington, according to a sheriff's office news release. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, red pants, and red and white Nike shoes. She is 5 foot 5 and weighs 140 pounds. Her family stated that shei also left with a black bookbag with possibly five days worth of clothes.
If anyone knows of her whereabouts they are asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at 336-570-6300.