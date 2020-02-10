Judy M. Snyder, 69, died in a house fire Sunday at 4535 Inwood Drive, the Winston-Salem Fire Department said in a statement Monday.
City firefighters arrived at Snyder's house at 4 p.m. Sunday after they received a report that a female victim was trapped inside the burning home, the fire department said.
With smoke coming from the house, firefighters entered the home to look for Snyder, the fire department said. Firefighters then found her in the house's main hallway.
They took Snyder from the house and tried to resuscitate her. Forsyth County emergency-medical technicians also provided life-support treatment.
However, Snyder died at the scene, the fire department said.
A Forsyth County medical examiner determined that Snyder died from smoke inhalation, the fire department said.
Investigators determined that the cause of the fire was a candle too close to combustible materials, the fire department reported. The fire caused about $62,000 damage to the house and its contents.
