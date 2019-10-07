BURLINGTON — Police are investigating after a 48-year-old woman was found stabbed in a Walmart parking lot Sunday night.
Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to 530 S. Graham Hopedale Road in reference to a stabbing, according to a police news release. They found the woman with a stab wound in her chest. The wound was considered serious but non-life threatening.
The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation. We ask that if you know the whereabouts of Hackney to call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.
